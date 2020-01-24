Moisturized Music: Arin Ray Delivers Luxurious Visuals For “The Get Down”

Arin Ray “The Get Down” Video

Emerging singer-songwriter Arin Ray delivers luxurious visuals for his latest smooth groove “The Get Down” (co-produced by Ray, The Rascals and Sir Dylan) brought to life by talented director Bobby Hanaford (DRAM, Vic Mensa). Check it out below!

“The Get Down” is the third single from the Cincinnati native’s surprise EP “Phases II” that was immediately well received by both fans and critics alike. Essence magazine confirmed Ray is a “rising star” while Hip-Hop Weekly hailed the project “a seamless continuation of the 24-year-old crooner’s audacious chronicle from boy to man.”