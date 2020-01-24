We Believed In You: Terry Crews Is Getting BLASTED For Taking America’s Got Talent’s Side Over Gabrielle Union
Terry Crews Dragged For Betraying Gabrielle Union
Terry Crews has had quite the last few years. A couple of years ago, he spoke out after being sexually assaulted by a white member of the Hollywood elite. When that happened, black women rallied behind Crews, defending his account and fighting off men who called him weak or accused him of lying.
Fast forward and Terry Crews has been out here being the toxic hotep he needed black women to help him fight off. Now, he is talking bout his experience on America’s Got Talent: the same America’s Got Talent that Gabrielle Union is no longer apart of because of they way they treated her as a black woman. Instead of standing by a black woman he did this:
by claiming HE never experienced racism he chose to make a stupid argument to invalidate Union’s experience. She got word and…well:
The internet rushed to her defense and got Crews the hell up out of here as only he deserves. Take a look at the brutal destruction:
