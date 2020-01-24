We Believed In You: Terry Crews Is Getting BLASTED For Taking America’s Got Talent’s Side Over Gabrielle Union

Terry Crews Dragged For Betraying Gabrielle Union

Terry Crews has had quite the last few years. A couple of years ago, he spoke out after being sexually assaulted by a white member of the Hollywood elite. When that happened, black women rallied behind Crews, defending his account and fighting off men who called him weak or accused him of lying.

Fast forward and Terry Crews has been out here being the toxic hotep he needed black women to help him fight off. Now, he is talking bout his experience on America’s Got Talent: the same America’s Got Talent that Gabrielle Union is no longer apart of because of they way they treated her as a black woman. Instead of standing by a black woman he did this:

Everything is funny. pic.twitter.com/oUaW6lklpi — Clarkisha Thee Bully (@IWriteAllDay_) January 24, 2020

by claiming HE never experienced racism he chose to make a stupid argument to invalidate Union’s experience. She got word and…well:

Can someone please ask abt what happens to all that diversity folks are talking about BEHIND THE SCENES. Like, legit… where the hell is all that diversity in the production though homie? In the decision making ranks who control the fate of the diversity in front of the camera? — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Let's also talk about where the diversity is in the hair & makeup dept for contestants that DOES NOT reflect all that diversity that hits the stage. Let's Google the exec's that run the show & ask follow up ?? about THAT egregious lack of diversity. Let's discuss the facts https://t.co/w40qrBDac1 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

The internet rushed to her defense and got Crews the hell up out of here as only he deserves. Take a look at the brutal destruction: