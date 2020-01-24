For Your Viewing Pleasure: D Smoke Rides Through Inglewood In The Visual For “No Commas” [Video]

D Smoke Drops A Video For His Track, “No Commas”

Unlike some other artists that come from a competition seres, D Smoke is here to stay.

The rapper just dropped the music video for his song, “No Commas” off of his album, Inglewood High. In the visual, D Smoke is called on by his big sister to take back what’s hers, which leads to him taking the “Set It Off Squad” to perform a heist. They run in, get the car with ease, and ride around Inglewood with the top down.

Check out the video for yourself down below: