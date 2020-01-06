Verified: D Smoke Stops By ‘Genius’ To Explain The Official Lyrics & Meaning Of “Last Supper” [Video]

D Smoke Explains The Official Lyrics & Meaning Of “Last Supper”

Inglewood, California’s own D Smoke burst onto the music scene after winning season 1 of Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow. On the season finale, the rapper performed a track called “Last Supper,” which has since racked up more than 6 million Spotify streams and counting.

The song is produced by TDE’s Sounwave and appears on the Rhythm + Flow Soundtrack. On the song, D Smoke acknowledges his competitors on the series, while demonstrating just how much skill he has, lyrically. The former Spanish teacher was a crowd favorite all season long, but the final performance of “Last Supper” is what made everyone sure that he deserved to win.

Check out D Smoke’s visit to Genius down below as he breaks down the meaning behind his lyrics.