Spotted: Lauren London, Lizzo & DJ Khaled Attend The 2020 Grammys

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

2020 Grammys Red Carpet

While the world continues to try to make sense of the unspeakable passing of Kobe Bryant, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at the STAPLES Center.

As usual, the Grammys brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest in music and entertainment and there were hits and misses on the red carpet.

Lizzo was one of the first stars to hit the carpet and she rocked custom Atelier Versace with hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals. Lizzo also has the most nominations tonight with eight including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

Lizzo

Source: Frazier Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty

Lauren London paid homage to her late love Nipsey Hussle with a pendant of his face. She also joined his family including his daughter, sister, and grandmother on the red carpet before accepting his award for Best Rap Performance for “Racks in the Middle”

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

 

Billy Porter was on-trend and celebrating the Yeehaw Agenda with a motorized lampshade hat with 70,000 crystals on it.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Lil Nas X also posed for pics in a hot pink and celebrated taking home take home a Grammy for Best Music Video for “Old Town Road.”

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

 

Are YOU feeling these Grammys getups??? More photos on the flip.

Ariana Grande’s gray Giambattista Valli was a showstopper.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Hate it or love it?!

Common, Tyler The Creator and Usher represented for the fellas on the red carpet.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

DJ Khaled paid homage to Kobe on the carpet.

 

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were spotted as well as Gwen Stefani, and a printed dress donning H.E.R.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Who had your favorite 2020 Grammys look?

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Multi, News, red carpet

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.