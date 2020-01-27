RIP GiGi: The World Mourns The Loss Of Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant

World Mourns Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Gigi

The entire world spent the last 18 hours or so sending heartfelt messages to the icon Kobe Bryant. They showered him with praise, adoration and love as only he could have earned. However, his daughter Gigi, who also died in that devastating helicopter crash, was great in her own right. The young daughter had become a sensation of her own for her passion for basketball and the way she was looking like the next big WNBA star.

So we must take some time to pay homage and respects to a star who was snuffed out too soon.

RIP to Gigi and prayers to the Bryant family in this extremely difficult time.