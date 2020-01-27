Moneybagg Beefin’? Here’s Why Fans Think Ari Fletcher Sent Megan Thee Stallion SHADE

Ari Fletcher Shady Tweet Seemingly Aimed At Megan The Stallion

Moneybagg Yo’s newest girlfriend Ari Fletcher seemingly believes Meg Thee Stallion is a ‘catfish’ — at least that’s what fans think after she sent off a shady tweet.

Over the weekend, Meg awkwardly ended up at the Roc Nation brunch where her ex-boyfriend Moneybagg Yo and his new chick Ari attended. The two were boo’d up and all over each other with their complementary attire.

Welp, mid-brunch Ari tweeted something about someone being a catfish. Who could she be talking about? All the replies were people assuming she was taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion. Ari didn’t feel the need to take 30 seconds out her day or all weekend to clarify who she was talking about either.

MFs catfish. — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) January 26, 2020

Do YOU think this was a shot at Ari’s boo’s ex-girlfriend Megan?

