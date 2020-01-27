Unseasoned SZN: Funniest Tweets & Memes From The 2020 Grammys

I thought she was holding a Grammy. I was about to call the police. pic.twitter.com/pMKuLfNNvD — Black Mamba (@hoodopulence) January 27, 2020

Hilarious Tweets & Memes From The 2020 Grammys

Well, this year’s mostly un-fun Grammys dragged on (and on) with the usual haughty flair and lack of star power. Yeaaa, it was pretty snoozy with very few surprises, baffling SNUBS and WAYYY TOO MUCH Billie Eilish (who won literally EVERYTHING). But hey, at least Twitter came thru with hilarious commentary that saved an otherwise forgettable show.

Camila lost her Grammy and that’s all that matters pic.twitter.com/mpSItKqsJP — Andre 🥺 (@hiveeIite) January 26, 2020

Peep the funniest tweets and memes from the 2020 Grammys on the flip.