MORE Hilarious Tweets & Memes From The 2020 Roc Nation Brunch

me at the checkout line cuz she paying for my ps5 pic.twitter.com/4LabVumXbn — no its not him stop asking. (@PERCLESNAR) January 26, 2020

MORE Hilarious Tweets From Roc Nation Brunch

The iconic Roc Nation brunch has officially evolved into Hollyweird’s most exclusive early year event that never fails to A) deliver premium content for lovers of new-age Black excellence B) give us a glimpse of Queen Bey and C) spark hilarious chaos across social media.

Oh yes, it’s the hottest invite in the game that us lowly brokies can only hope to receive someday.

Peep MORE hilarious tweets and memes from the Roc Nation brunch.