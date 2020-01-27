Bae Of The Day: Saweetie’s Grammy Dress Is A Reminder That Her Bawdy Is Stoooopid

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Saweetie’s Body Is Crazy

The Grammys was all about the best looks and and who showed out in their finest suits and tightest dresses. One person who reminded us that she was absolutely out here killing it was Saweetie. She showed up in some snug, revealing getup that made us turn our heads. She reminded us that she has one of the best bodies in the game.

So you know we had to remind you, too. Saweetie has been giving us the goods all 2019 and is looking to take over 2020. So let’s get ready and admire what she is working with.

View this post on Instagram

first place 🏆

A post shared by 🌨 (@saweetie) on

View this post on Instagram

pulling up to ya function liiike 😛

A post shared by 🌨 (@saweetie) on

View this post on Instagram

I am the moment. @brandonalmengo

A post shared by 🌨 (@saweetie) on

View this post on Instagram

high fa$hion @icyfetish

A post shared by 🌨 (@saweetie) on

View this post on Instagram

on top all 2020

A post shared by 🌨 (@saweetie) on

View this post on Instagram

moods

A post shared by 🌨 (@saweetie) on

View this post on Instagram

aloha 🌺🌨

A post shared by 🌨 (@saweetie) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    🧨🧨 @angelbrinks

    A post shared by 🌨 (@saweetie) on

    View this post on Instagram

    blasian mami in baguettes that’s a pretty sight 🥡

    A post shared by 🌨 (@saweetie) on

    View this post on Instagram

    grown🌹

    A post shared by 🌨 (@saweetie) on

    View this post on Instagram

    babygirl.com 🌸 #tumblr

    A post shared by 🌨 (@saweetie) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.