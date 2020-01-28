ICYMI: These Rappers’ Mamas Were Slayyying At The 2020 Grammys
- By Bossip Staff
It was very much on trend to bring your mama as your plus one this year if you were a rapper nominated for a Grammy. Several of the industry’s hottest spitters opted to bring the women who raised them to the recording academy’s ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
And we must say, they have some CUTE mamas. Hit the flip to see which rapper brought along their banging mamas and how they matched her fly at the Grammys.
YBN Cordae and his mom.
21 Savage brought his mama. Swipe to see her.
Lil Baby showed off his mom, swipe!
Gunna was dripping with his mama. Swipe right.
