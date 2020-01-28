ICYMI: These Rappers’ Mamas Were Slayyying At The 2020 Grammys

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Gallery Of Rappers Who Brung Moms As 2020 Grammy Dates

It was very much on trend to bring your mama as your plus one this year if you were a rapper nominated for a Grammy. Several of the industry’s hottest spitters opted to bring the women who raised them to the recording academy’s ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

And we must say, they have some CUTE mamas. Hit the flip to see which rapper brought along their banging mamas and how they matched her fly at the Grammys.

View this post on Instagram

Grammys flicks + ma dukes

A post shared by Cordae (@ybncordae) on

YBN Cordae and his mom.

Lil Baby showed off his mom, swipe!

Gunna was dripping with his mama. Swipe right.

 

 

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.