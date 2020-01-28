Wayment: Did Matt Barnes & Anansa Sims Already Call It Quits?!

Matt Barnes And Anansa Sims Seemingly Breakup

It appears that Anansa Sims and her baby daddy Matt Barnes have hit a rough patch and decided to split.

The news comes from the mother herself, who wrote in her Instagram bio, ‘SingleMomOf4’ amongst a string of phrases to describe herself. Anansa, 41 and Matt Barnes, 39 started dating publicly in the summer of 2018. By December of 2018, they welcomed a baby boy.

Maybe not all hope is lost, however. Just last month, Matt did leave Anansa a sweet birthday shoutout on his page, calling her beautiful.

While together, Anansa and Matt raised their six children together as a blended family.

