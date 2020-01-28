Wayment: Did Matt Barnes & Anansa Sims Already Call It Quits?!
- By Bossip Staff
Matt Barnes And Anansa Sims Seemingly Breakup
It appears that Anansa Sims and her baby daddy Matt Barnes have hit a rough patch and decided to split.
The news comes from the mother herself, who wrote in her Instagram bio, ‘SingleMomOf4’ amongst a string of phrases to describe herself. Anansa, 41 and Matt Barnes, 39 started dating publicly in the summer of 2018. By December of 2018, they welcomed a baby boy.
Maybe not all hope is lost, however. Just last month, Matt did leave Anansa a sweet birthday shoutout on his page, calling her beautiful.
While together, Anansa and Matt raised their six children together as a blended family.
Hit the flip for some of their family photos.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.