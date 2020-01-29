Is It Crack? Dr. Umar Johnson Had A Kobe Bryant Conspiracy Theory And Twitter Is FINALLY Ready To Cancel Him

- By Bossip Staff
Dr. Umar Has To Go

Dr. Umar Johnson is one of the biggest hotep overlord clown black men we have left. He is always spouting conspiracy theories. Remember the idea that Meek Mill was freed so that Bill Cosby could go to jail? Exactly.

Well now he seems to believe that Kobe Bryant’s death was all about a conspiracy based on a lawsuit with a pharmaceutical company. Really? Is it Pfizer? Is it a billion-dollar corporation? No, it’s gas station pills. Really?

He sounds like a whole clown and Twitter is ready to throw him away.

Look at the shenanigans.

