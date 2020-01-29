Sundance Coupled Up: Taylour Paige & Jesse Williams Flaunt Their Thespian Tenderness In Utah

Jesse Williams Supports Boo Talour Paige At Sundance

Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige are still going strong. The Hollyweird couple was spotted canoodling at the Sundance festival where Taylour appeared for the premiere of “Zola” where she stars as the lead character.

Ironically, the two actors first made their coupledom public back in February 2019 when they were spotted holding hands and snapping photos together at Sundance. Now they’re a whole year into their romance.

Are you feeling their red carpet fly?

Previously, Jesse had been in a 13-year relationship with ex Aryn Drake-Lee who called their divorce a “blessing in disguise” to PEOPLE. Apparently, she wasn’t here for the Hollywood “value system” surrounding couples and vanity. Now it seems like Jesse has met more of his match with Taylour.

