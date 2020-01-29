WELP! Twitter Reacts To Beyoncé Benevolently Blessing Kim Kardashian With The Coveted Ivy Park Box

Twitter Reacts To Beyoncé Benevolently Blessing Kim Kardashian With The Coveted Ivy Park Box

Since the beginning of time, social media detectives have been on the case of Beyonce and Kim Kardashian supposedly not being the best of friends.

People all over the internet have laid out the evidence, which includes multiple instances of Kim posting her luscious cakes on the TL in a pattern after Bey does literally anything, trying to steal the attention. Then, there was the rumor that Kim was upset that Beyoncé never thanked her for her baby presents, which, of course, was never verified as being true.

While these two have never spoken publicly about having an issue with each other, seeing them together is definitely a rare sighting that’s happened only a hand full of times–especially since Jay-Z and Kanye had their most recent falling out and after Jay and Bey skipped his weddng. This week, however, we finally saw the two directly– well, indirectly–engage with one another via their association with the Adidas brand.

When Beyoncé first started sending out her Ivy Park PR packages, some fans were laughing at the fact that Kim didn’t get one,, once again trying to reignite what seems like a completely made up feud.

But on Tuesday night, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to shut up the haters by suiting up in her Ivy Park for a photoshoot next to that now-iconic big orange box. As soon as these pictures hit the web, people all over social media couldn’t believe it.

Of course, this could just be a case of Adidas sending a package to Kanye’s wife, since he is a pretty big deal over there–and maybe Beyoncé doesn’t know anything about it. But we’re pretty sure the queen has enough power to make sure someone doesn’t get any free Ivy Park if she doesn’t want them to.

Take a look at the Twitter back-peddling and subsequent meltdown over the next few pages.