Love At First Skrr Skrr: Quavo & Icy It-Girl Saweetie’s Hottest Red Carpet Moments

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Quavo & Saweetie’s Hottest Red Carpet Moments

Migos star Quavo and his icy boo thang Saweetie are steadily becoming the hottest young celebrity couple in Hollyweird who take PDA to swoon-worthy levels while killing every carpet they’re on.

At this point, they’re a boo’d up MOOD with an undeniable star power that attracts all eyes to their every move in today’s commitment-allergic music industry.

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Hit the flip for Quavo & Saweetie’s hottest red carpet moments.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz/WireImage

View this post on Instagram

#grammys @moschino 🖤

A post shared by 🌨 (@saweetie) on

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

2019 GQ Men Of The Year - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

View this post on Instagram

sheesh @bryonjavar

A post shared by 🌨 (@saweetie) on

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.