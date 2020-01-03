On The Party Scene: Rick Ross, Saweetie, Quavo, T-Pain And More At LIGHT Nightclub

Rick Ross, Saweetie, Quavo, T-Pain And More At LIGHT Nightclub Las Vegas

Amidst the plethora of star-studded holiday litigations over the last week, LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino’s New Year’s Eve lineup featured Rick Ross, Saweetie, T-Pain and more!

To kick off the weekend, on Sunday, Rick Ross arrived at LIGHT Nightclub to close out his 2019 residency. He stepped on stage at 2:00 a.m. and put on a spectacular performance of hits including “Aston Martin Music,” Gold Roses” and “Act A Fool”. The MMG artist hung out with friends poppin’ bottles of Luc Belaire Luxe Champagne before ending the night.

On Monday, December 30th, “Icy Grl” Saweetie headlined a special performance at LIGHT Nightclub for the pre New Year’s Eve bash. Saweetie came dripped in a fluffy white number alongside boyfriend Quavo of MIGOS. The two arrived at the packed nightclub for her set where she performed her hits as Quavo watched from the DJ booth. After performing her hit single “My Type” she looked back at Quavo and blew him a kiss and a special shoutout. How sweet is there baeship, right?!