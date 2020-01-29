Allow Us To Stan: Meet WWE Star Naomi Whose Acrobatics Blew Up Twitter This Weekend

- By Bossip Staff
Naomi WWE

Source: Steve Granitz/WireImage / Getty

Meet WWE’s Naomi

This past Sunday was WWE’s second-biggest event of the year: The Royal Rumble. The event is a great chance for the company to showcase some brand new talent and returning stars. One of the stars who returned was Naomi, one of the baddest in the game. She’s also one of the stars of Total Divas, the WWE spinoff reality show.

This weekend, she popped up at the Royal Rumble and had the above moment. She was flipping and dipping and tearing the game up. She really blew up the internet and everyone was wanting to know who she is. We got you covered…hit the flip to see more.

View this post on Instagram

🦵 ✨

A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

View this post on Instagram

🐆

A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

    View this post on Instagram

    B.E.A.C.H Best Escape Anyone Could Have

    A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

    View this post on Instagram

    All I need is a #hanzosword

    A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

