Allow Us To Stan: Meet WWE Star Naomi Whose Acrobatics Blew Up Twitter This Weekend
Meet WWE’s Naomi
This past Sunday was WWE’s second-biggest event of the year: The Royal Rumble. The event is a great chance for the company to showcase some brand new talent and returning stars. One of the stars who returned was Naomi, one of the baddest in the game. She’s also one of the stars of Total Divas, the WWE spinoff reality show.
This weekend, she popped up at the Royal Rumble and had the above moment. She was flipping and dipping and tearing the game up. She really blew up the internet and everyone was wanting to know who she is. We got you covered…hit the flip to see more.
View this post on Instagram
#BUMBLEBEE in the housssssee #MITB thank you @sgovintage for helping me nail #KarenBeecher #teentitans #dccomics #youngjustice 😌 “Historically, Bumblebee is sometimes considered DC Comics' first Black woman superhero character” -Her solar-powered suit enables her to fly (via bee-like wings), fire sonic force blasts, and unleash electrical 'stings' …which is what I plan to do tonight 😂
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @athleisuremag @shes.kimmie thank you so much for allowing me the opportunity to grace your cover 😘 ・・・ our April issue features the lovely @trinity_fatu @wwe @eentertainment @totaldivas who rocks and glows across our shoot 🤘🏼💚💚 such a fun dayyy!! #facetime cameo @jonathanfatu | @athleisuremag #photography @pvfarkas #stylist @pvfarkas #mua @feliciagrahambeauty #hairstylist @i_am_zullay #location @loftinflatiron @limelightfitnyc #trinityfatu #naomi #wwe #totaldivas #wrestlemania #athleisure #athleisuremag #fitfam #glow #wrestling #fierce #fitspo #glam #fitness #fashion #dedicated #workout #nyc
