In White Folks News: Jessica Simpson Reveals Justin Timberlake & Ryan Gosling Had A Bet Over Who Would Kiss Her First [Video]

Jessica Simpson Talks Justin Timberlake & Ryan Gosling’s Secret Bet

Jessica Simpson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night to talk about her new memoir, Open Book.

While she’s in the building discussing some more serious issues like the drug abuse discussed in the book, she also addresses a lot of lighter topics like auditioning for the Mickey Mouse Club, attending the Chuck Norris School of Acting, firing her dad as her manager, and watching old episodes of her reality show, Newlyweds.

Simpson also talks about her love life from a long time ago, when she was in the Mickey Mouse Club. She reveals that a 12-year-old Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake has a secret bet over who could kiss Jessica first.

