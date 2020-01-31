Bring ‘Em Out: Take A Look At All The Stars Who Showed Up For 50 Cent’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony

All The Stars Who Showed Up For 50 Cents Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Yesterday, rapper, director, investor, and story-teller Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson received his star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame. While he isn’t known to be an emotional guy by any means, the event brought a somber 50 who reflected on his path and how he made it to that moment. His path was anything but easy and going from being shot 9 times to getting your own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame sets him up perfectly for a sequel to his movie, Get Rich Or Die Trying.

Fif brought out a who’s who of Hollywood to the ceremony, with everyone from Eminem and Dr. Dre, to Big Boy and La La Anthony coming through to show their support. His girlfriend Cuban Link was also by his side.

