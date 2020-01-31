Rob Kardashian Denies 30-Mugshot Rendezvousing Tommie Lee, But Why Is Wendy Williams Being Bullied?

Rob Denies Dating Tommie Lee, Tommie Claps At Wendy Williams

Here’s some messiness in two acts, you ready?

First — For a handful of hours yesterday, news spread that Tommie Lee and Rob Kardashian were dating then another report swiftly shut that all the way down.

TMZ says sources close to Rob assert the rumor is 100 percent untrue. They’re told, “Rob and Tommie know each other, but they aren’t close and don’t even talk regularly.” The source of the report came from The Jasmine Brand.

Second — Somehow the story made it all the way to Wendy Williams and she carried on about Tommie being bad news for Rob. She displayed a fraction of Tommie’s mugshots on a jumbo screen and warned Rob to “do better”.

Rumor aside, Tommie saw how Wendy put her past on blast and A LOT to say back to the complex talk show host. Even some THREATS to beat her azz. Hit the flip to see what she said.