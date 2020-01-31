BLACK HABITS: D Smoke Announces The Tracklist And Release Date For His Album

D Smoke Reveals The Tracklist And Release Date For His Album

Fresh off the release of his brand new music video for “No Commas,” D Smoke just announced the title, tracklist, and release date for his album.

The winner of Netflix’s hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow has been working hard ever since claiming his title, and now, he’s got a whopping 1.6 million Instagram followers to keep entertained. Back in October, right after being announced as the show’s winner, D Smoke dropped an EP titled, “Inglewood High,” which ended up making it to the top 10 of multiple Billboard charts.

Now, only a few months later, we’re getting a full album. On Thursday, the bilingual rapper announced that he’s got an album coming out on February 7th: BLACK HABITS.

As for the tracklist, it’s stacked with impressive features from some seriously big names, but there are also enough tracks on there where D Smoke can show us what he’s got. The upcoming album will feature Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, Ari Lenox, and his brother, Sir.

Take a look at the full list of songs and features for BLACK HABITS down below: