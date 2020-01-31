Out Loud La’Tecia Lovin’: Lil Wayne Confirms His Relationship With Plus Size Model La’Tecia Thomas

Lil Wayne Raps About His Relationship With La’Tecia Thomas

Until today, reports that Lil Wayne is engaged to Australian plus size model La’Tecia Thomas were simply hearsay.

La’Tecia can be seen all over her Instagram page rocking a “Carter” necklace along with a huge engagement ring that’s presumably from Wayne. But beside a couple pictures of them together and her being seen in the background of some family videos, there still hasn’t been confirmation that these two are headed toward marriage…until today.

Lil Wayne’s latest album, Funeral, dropped on Friday, January 31, and of course, the rapper has a lot of personal lyrics throughout the project.

On the track “Stop Playin With Me,” Wayne opens the song with the following lines:

“Ooh, I got a plus sized model

But she my lil’ mama

I make her bust it open for me like a piñata

And as the world turned, she was my spin doctor”

On “Not Me,” Weezy gets more specific, letting everyone know his girl is Australian.

“You know wifey from Australia, she said, ‘Cheers, mate’

Then we toast and see how you n****s tears taste”

And there you have it. Lil Wayne has never been super public with his relationships in the past, but he’s clearly pretty comfortable professing that he’s in it for the long haul with La’Tecia.