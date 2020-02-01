Jesus Take The Wheel: Man Sentenced To 99 Years In Prison After Hiring Hitman To Kill His Mother

Rapper Gets 99 Years In Prison For Putting Hit On His Mother

According to the Chicago Sun Times, a local Chi-Town rapper will spend the rest of his life after hiring a man to kill his mother.

Qaw’mane Wilson, 30, was reportedly a spoiled son who got every thing he ever wanted from his mother.

“Whatever he wanted, his mother gave to him. A car. A job. One could say he was spoiled. She gave Qaw’mane life, and it was his choice to take it way from her.”

Yolanda Holmes’ only sin was loving her son too much. The aspiring rapper hired a hitman to kill her and now he has 99 years in prison for masterminding the whole murder.

Eugene Spencer, was reportedly sentenced to 100 years for pulling the trigger.

Spencer allegedly rode with Wilson’s girlfriend to Holmes’ apartment in 2012, and shot Holmes as she slept in her own bed, then struggled with Holmes boyfriend, knocking him unconscious, then returning to stab Holmes after a phone conversation with Wilson, who reportedly told him to “make sure the bitch is dead.”

Wilson would later collected all the money in his mom’s bank accounts, and in the months after her death used the cash to customize his new Mustang (the one that she reportedly bought him.

Authorities also mentioned that he withdrew thousands of dollars from a bank and made it rain on a group of people he said were fans of his rap music.

After being sentenced Wilson gave a statement about his deceased mother.