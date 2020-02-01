Break Ups: Princess Love Confirms That She And Ray J Are NOT Together

Ray J and Princess Love Split

Back in November, Princess Love and Ray J went through a marital spat that spilled onto Instagram where she had accused him of leaving her stranded on Vegas. Unfortunately, it seems like they never recovered.

Princess Love has confirmed that she and Ray J are not in a relationship. The mother confirmed the information to a curious fan after she conducted a Q & A on her Instagram story. The fan asked if they were still together and Princess replied, “not right now…right now we’re just focused on the kids.”

Meanwhile, Princess has been deep into mommy mode handling daughter Melody and newest baby boy, Epik Norwood.

Do YOU think these two might get it together?