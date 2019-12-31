Congratulations! Princess Love & Ray J Welcome Baby #2

Princess Love & Ray J Welcome Baby #2

Despite their ongoing issues, Princess Love and Ray J have welcomed their second child. As previously reported the couple went through a public spat after Princess accused Ray of abandoning her and their daughter in Las Vegas. They’ve since seemingly reconciled and they’re sharing that their second child, a boy, is here.

Ray shared a Youtube video on Monday, December 30 of Princess and their baby girl Melody.

“I love you princess love!” Ray, 38, captioned the footage. “And my babygirl melody! I don’t ever wanna lose our time together. I’m sorry for everything. 2020 will be somthing [sic] very special.”

In it you see Princess and their 19-month-old daughter celebrating Christmas, taking a trip and then heading to the hospital for delivery.

The couple announced that their baby would be a boy in October with a helicopter gender reveal.

Prior to announcing their pregnancy, Ray previously told US Weekly that they were trying for another baby.

“I want one more right now,” Ray said. “I’m trying right now. I’m trying to get one in and hopefully we can have another by April, if it happens. They could be friends and protect each other, like my sister and myself.”

Congrats to Princess and Ray J!