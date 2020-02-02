Purple & Gold: Vanessa Bryant To Receive Items From Kobe’s Staples Center Memorial

Vanessa Bryant To Receive Items From Kobe’s Staples Center Memorial

The world is still mourning the loss of NBA legend, father, and husband Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The tragic and unexpected passing has brought fans of Kobe from all of the worlds to one central location to pay their respects, The Staples Center. Many see the stadium as the house that Kobe built, having played 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers at his unofficial second home.

Since the news of the helicopter crash first broke, massive crowds have been gathered outside the venue, leaving various items and signing a huge fixture left for fans to pay their respects. This weekend, Lee Zeidman, the president of Staples Center, L.A. Live, and Microsoft Theater gave insight into what the venue will do with all of the items left by fans. Zeidman stated they will take the “perishable things” and “compost and spread them around the complex.”

According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, while discussing the clean-up effort that will inevitably take place after the Super Bowl, he also revealed that he had spoken to Vanessa Bryant recently, who requested some of the items for her and the family to take with them.

“Vanessa had reached out to us and said, ‘Our family would like the items out there.’ So we’re going to catalog every one of them. By that I mean, T-shirts, letters, basketballs, stuffed animals, toys. We’re going to put those in specially made containers and we’re going to ship them to the family.”

Within his explanation, Zeidman went on to cite the 2017 Manchester Arena attack during an Ariana Grande concert as inspiration for their disposal plans. England’s Manchester Arena composted the items left to remember victims and spread them around the city.

It’s heart-warming to see those items fans left for Kobe Bryant will actually be going to his family after leaving The Staples Center, not just being thrown away once the initial shock of the tragedy passes.