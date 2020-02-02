It’s Not That Serious: Rico Nasty Responds To Fans Accusing Saweetie Of Copying Her Style

Saweetie has spent the past 24 hours catching some serious heat from Rico Nasty’s loyal fans.

After releasing the music video for her song, “Sway With Me” off the Birds of Prey soundtrack, fans immediately began to accuse her of biting one of Rico’s signature looks. Twitter users were referring to the spiky hairstyle Saweetie was seen wearing in the visual, claiming that hairdo was a complete rip-off of the punk-inspired look Rico has been seen rocking previously.

I woke up thinking damn rico nasty should of been on the birds of prey soundtrack. I thought about it again after I saw saweetie's spikey hair on instagram. And now im on Twitter and everyone is feeling the same way. Her music and image would have been a perfect fit. pic.twitter.com/PtffTZrO68 — Tatiana King (@Hun24rd) February 1, 2020

After seeing the video, a few passionate fans let out their frustrations over the fact that Saweetie was wearing a hairstyle that Rico has donned in the past, pointing out that it’s very far from her actual, personal style. On top of that, some went even further, saying Saweetie didn’t deserve to be included on the song at all and Rico would’ve been a better fit for the soundtrack.