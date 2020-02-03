Glitch In The Simulation: THIS Video Of G-Eazy Kissing And Snuggling Meg Thee Stallion Has Us ALL Confused And Freaking Out

Megan Thee Stallion And G-Eazy?!

Well this wasn’t quite the news we expected to see to kick off Black History Month. While all the black people on the internet were rejoicing over a black quarterback winning the Super Bowl, G-Eazy was plotting to confuse us all to start Black History Month. He posted this clip on his IG that has him and Megan Thee Stallion looking VERY cozy together:

G Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion ??? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zfCgcUc8lO — ovo stell🦉 (@stelladesanta) February 3, 2020

He’s sucking all up on her face and that’s one thing but as the video keeps going you see her WHOLE A$$ THIGH all up on him. Why Lord, why?! Did she make sure he bathed at least?

This has everyone confused and slightly outraged. What do you think? Is this real? A publicity stunt? Trolling? WHERE IS JA?!

Whatever the case, Twitter is losing its damn mind. Take a look.