Arrested Bozo: Antonio Brown Forced To Wear GPS Monitor, Undergo Psych Evaluation, Pay $100,000 Bond Over Felony Battery Charge [Video]

Antonio Brown To Pay $100K Bond, Wear GPS Monitor, Undergo Psych Evaluation

After finally turning himself in to the proper authorities, Antonio Brown must begin to pay the price for his violent and erratic behavior.

A TMZ report details AB’s arraignment and the conditions that a judge place on him in order to walk the streets freely.

Given the nature of his charges and money in his bank account, prosecutors argued that AB should not be released from custody as he is a flight risk. Brown’s lawyers argued that the charges against him aren’t that serious, “We’re talking about scratches”, and he’s not about to abandon his comfy life nor his children.

After much legal fighting, a judge ruled that AB will have to pay a $100,000 bond, wear a GPS monitor at all times, relinquish all his firearms, surrender his passport, and have zero contact with the alleged victim.

Moreover, and most importantly, Antonio Brown will be forced to undergo a psychological evaluation to test his mental fitness. That test must be taken within 10 days of his release.

We don’t know what the future holds for Antonio Brown but at the rate he’s going, we can see a recurring role in Orange Is The New Black…