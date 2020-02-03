Ultrawhite Beams: KimYe Invite Architectural Digest Into Minimalist Mansion, Talk Inspiration For Eggshell Interiors [VIDEO]
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Take Architectural Digest Quiz
The West’s all white house is the latest cover story for Architectural Digest .
@kimkardashian and Kanye West take the AD Design Quiz to test how well they know their own minimalist masterpiece—designed by #AD100 talent @axelvervoordt—and reveal what happens behind closed doors. Click the link in our bio to watch the video—with a cameo from their daughter North—and discover our March issue cover story.
We loved the cameo that daughter North West makes as the Wests were taking the AD Design Quiz.
You can watch the full clip below:
Read up on the “Belgian monastery” they call home HERE.
@kimkardashian and Kanye West—alongside #AD100 designer @axelvervoordt—transformed a California estate into a fascinating, otherworldly oasis of purity and light. The metamorphosis of the house from suburban McMansion to futuristic Belgian monastery, as Kanye himself blithely describes it, is a story of probing and passion—a testament to the iconoclastic mind of the boundary-defying musician and the fearlessness of the zeitgeist-defining reality star and entrepreneur. See inside our March issue cover story through the link in our profile. Photo by @jackie_nickerson; text by @mayer.rus
Would you want to live in a minimalist crib like Kim and Kanye? How do you think they keep all that cream clean with four kids?
If anybody can afford it, they can!
