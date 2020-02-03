Ultrawhite Beams: KimYe Invite Architectural Digest Into Minimalist Mansion, Talk Inspiration For Eggshell Interiors [VIDEO]

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Take Architectural Digest Quiz

The West’s all white house is the latest cover story for Architectural Digest .

We loved the cameo that daughter North West makes as the Wests were taking the AD Design Quiz.

You can watch the full clip below:

Read up on the “Belgian monastery” they call home HERE.

Would you want to live in a minimalist crib like Kim and Kanye? How do you think they keep all that cream clean with four kids?

If anybody can afford it, they can!