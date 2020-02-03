It’s Not The First Time Gervonta Davis Has Been Accused Of Domestic Violence (Exclusive)

Gervonta Davis Filmed Grabbing Baby Mama In Viral Video

A now-viral video of Gervonta Davis angrily confronting his daughter’s mother and grabbing her neck area shocked the public as it made the rounds on social media.

In it, Davis grabs his baby mama Andretta Smothers by the throat, throttles her, hoists her out of her seat and appears to force her out of a packed basketball game over the weekend.

BOSSIP has learned that the ugly confrontation between the parents isn’t the first time Davis has been accused of assaulting Smothers.

Smothers sued Davis, 24, for “domestic family violence” back in August 2016. Although the details of the alleged incident have been sealed, Smothers was so concerned for her own wellbeing that she asked a judge to issue a temporary protective order to prevent him from “stalking” her, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

However, the following month, Smothers voluntarily agreed for the case to be dismissed one day before she was supposed to have the hearing on the restraining order, court records show. It was eventually sealed.

Smothers has stayed mum about the recent incident, but Davis wrote on his Instagram stories: ”I never once hit her.. yea I was aggressive and told her come on.. that’s the mother of my child I would never hurt her other than that happy New Years… January was trassssshhhhh.”

He also deleted all of his pictures from the social media profile.

Smothers and Davis have had a rocky relationship, even outside of the domestic violence allegations. We exclusively revealed that Davis agreed to pay Smothers $10,000 a month in child support for their daughter, Gervanni, after she complained that Davis would ask for “seductive favors” in exchange for child support.

We’ve reached out to attorneys for both Smothers and Davis for comment.