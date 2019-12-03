Gervonta Davis’ Baby Mama Demands $10K A Month Following “Sex For Child Support” Allegations (Exclusive)

Gervonta Davis & Andretta Smothers In Suit Over Baby Daughter

The stay at home mom who accused champion boxer Gervonta Davis of demanding sexual encounters in exchange for child support said she wants $10,000 a month to support their baby girl.

Andretta Smothers filed court papers this week demanding Davis hand over $10,000 a month for baby Gervanni Davis, who was born in 2018, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. Although state guidelines place Davis’ child support amount closer to $2,200, Smothers said in legal docs that Davis was a high-income earner who pulled in $156,000 a month, which was more than enough to support the baby in the lifestyle that they’d become accustomed to.

Smothers said she’d been unemployed since the baby was born, and Davis has been unofficially supporting her and the baby. A judge legally declared Davis as the Gervanni’s father back in September.

We exclusively revealed that Smothers sued Davis over support and custody of the tot, and sensationally accused the Floyd Mayweather protege of insisting on “seductive favors” in exchange for supporting their daughter, according to her lawsuit, which was obtained by BOSSIP. Smothers said in court papers that she was fed up with the arrangement and filed suit. Davis has denied Smothers’ sex claims in court papers.

Davis has not responded to Smothers’ child support request. But on a more positive note, the pair agreed to a parenting plan where both sides would have joint custody of the baby with Smothers having primary physical custody.

Smothers acknowledged Davis’ career in boxing made it difficult to see the baby consistently, but they both agreed that he could spend time with her whenever he came to Georgia – where Smothers and the baby live – as long as it doesn’t interfere with the child’s schooling or extracurricular activities.