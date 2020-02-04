Girl Fight: Meet G-Eazy’s ACTUAL Girlfriend Who Sent THIS Message To Megan Thee Stallion

G-Eazy’s Girlfriend Claps At Megan Thee Stallion

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion sent the internet into a tailspin on Monday when they posted a video looking VERY snuggled up. He was all kissing on her cheek and everything. Rumors spread very quickly that the two were in a relationship. Uh oh.

But what about G-Eazy’s girlfriend? That’s right, he’s had a girlfriend this whole time. Her name is Yasmin Wijnaldum and she is a model. Not too bad, right? Well she is pretty pissed off, it seems.

G EASY GIRLFRIEND JUST POSTED THIS ON HER STORY😭 pic.twitter.com/CFsjLGzgb9 — iam ⴵ ariana's bitch (@bumwhorres) February 3, 2020

She dropped the above video about thots and whatnot, seemingly aimed at one Megan Thee Stallion. Yikes. Twitter CAME for her for the disrespect. Hit the flip to see the fight and more pics of G-Eazy’s maybe now ex.