Girl Fight: Meet G-Eazy’s ACTUAL Girlfriend Who Sent THIS Message To Megan Thee Stallion

- By Bossip Staff
Green Carpet Fashion Awards - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

G-Eazy’s Girlfriend Claps At Megan Thee Stallion

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion sent the internet into a tailspin on Monday when they posted a video looking VERY snuggled up. He was all kissing on her cheek and everything. Rumors spread very quickly that the two were in a relationship. Uh oh.

But what about G-Eazy’s girlfriend? That’s right, he’s had a girlfriend this whole time. Her name is Yasmin Wijnaldum and she is a model. Not too bad, right? Well she is pretty pissed off, it seems.

She dropped the above video about thots and whatnot, seemingly aimed at one Megan Thee Stallion. Yikes. Twitter CAME for her for the disrespect. Hit the flip to see the fight and more pics of G-Eazy’s maybe now ex.

View this post on Instagram

Happy holidays

A post shared by Yasmin Wijnaldum (@yasminwijnaldum) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy halloween kids

A post shared by Yasmin Wijnaldum (@yasminwijnaldum) on

View this post on Instagram

Croft

A post shared by Yasmin Wijnaldum (@yasminwijnaldum) on

View this post on Instagram

No i don’t smile

A post shared by Yasmin Wijnaldum (@yasminwijnaldum) on

View this post on Instagram

Diamond ball 💎

A post shared by Yasmin Wijnaldum (@yasminwijnaldum) on

View this post on Instagram

@victoriassecret

A post shared by Yasmin Wijnaldum (@yasminwijnaldum) on

    View this post on Instagram

    📸

    A post shared by Yasmin Wijnaldum (@yasminwijnaldum) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Cruel

    A post shared by Yasmin Wijnaldum (@yasminwijnaldum) on

    View this post on Instagram

    2AM

    A post shared by Yasmin Wijnaldum (@yasminwijnaldum) on

    View this post on Instagram

    chaos

    A post shared by Yasmin Wijnaldum (@yasminwijnaldum) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Dream on

    A post shared by Yasmin Wijnaldum (@yasminwijnaldum) on

