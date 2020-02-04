Squirt Emoji: Hottest Thirst Traps From Super Bowl Weekend 2020

Hottest Thirst Traps From Super Bowl Weekend 2020

Super Bowl weekend is always a shenanigan-filled spectacle bursting with all sorts of randomly exciting things happening at the same time.

This year, we spotted A-list celebs at litty parties in Miami, amazing activations with very Instagram-friendly food and, of course, our fave baddies posting some of the hottest thirst traps of 2020 (so far).

Hit the flip for the hottest thirst traps from Super Bowl weekend 2020.