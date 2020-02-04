Hate It Or Love It?!?! Nicki Minaj Sparks Civil Rights Outrage With Rosa Parks Bars In New Song “Yikes”

Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Yikes” Causing Controversy Over Rosa Parks Lyrics

Nicki Minaj is back, but she’ll probably wish she stayed gone once she catches wind of the outrage her latest lyrics are causing in these e-streets.

Last night, Onika posted a video of herself in the studio spitting a new joint called “Yikes” that has listeners saying the exact same thing.

Here’s the bar in question:

All you b!t¢hes Rosa Parks, get yo’ a$$ up

Yeah. Now in fairness, the song sounds pretty damn good, but that one line is really rubbing some folks the wrong way…

Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman when they catch Nicki in heaven pic.twitter.com/vH6umJZV1U — 髪の神 (@FineAssCj) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks Rn in heaven rn after hearing what nicki just said….. pic.twitter.com/tt72Woqlj7 — Pretty Nyla 🌻😍🥳 (@BarbieDreaming) February 4, 2020

*when nicki enters heaven* #yikes

Rosa Parks: What you been saying?

Harriet Tubman: Yeah bitch? Nicki: pic.twitter.com/mJGrU9Xrnq — LaQuarn Lewis (@LaquarnLewis) February 4, 2020

What say you about Nicki’s Rosa Parks bar? Was she out of pocket or is it just some good ol’ fashioned MC’ing?