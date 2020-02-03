Knifed Up Or Nah? Nicki Minaj’s Seemingly Shrunken Dunk Sparks Surgery Rumors

Slimmy Trimmy Nicki Minaj Sparks Surgery Rumors

Cardi B took a break from social media and fans thought she came back with a different face, could Nicki Minaj have also knifed up her body?

Fans are speculating after Nicki reappeared online after nearly 3 months of being off the grid. The last we saw of the star publicly was when she accepted her Billboard Women in Music honor back in December.

Hips galore. Nicki was still THICK. But now it seems like she’s slimmed down a lot, especially in the posterior. She looks exceptional, we can’t lie. But is it all organic?

Fans believe she’s gotten everything knifed up from her eyes to her thighs.

Hit the flip to see how folks are reacting to Nicki’s newly trimmed down body.