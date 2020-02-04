Pure Comedy: Daniel Kaluuya Goes On A Hilariously Swirly “Chicken Shop Date” With Amelia Dimoldenberg [Video]

Daniel Kaluuya And Amelia Dimoldenberg Go On Hilarious ‘Chicken Shop Date’

If you’ve never seen Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date before then we suppose now is as good a time as any to check it out for the first time. The reason being is that Oscar-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya is on the newest episode and he’s absolutely ridiculous in the best way possible.

Check out the video below for some comedy from ‘cross the pond.

Lie and say you didn’t laugh.