Whitey Wildin’: Surly Soup Cookie Interrupts Mexican Parent Addressing Racism, “Why Didn’t You Stay In Mexico?” [Video]

White Man Yells Racist Question At Mexican Father Addressing Racism Against Son

White people be racist as HELL sometimes</strike a lot of times.

Peep this video from a Michigan school district's parent meeting about the racism that students are facing in Saline, Michigan's schools. A father, Adrian Iraola, was addressing the crowd and telling them about the nights that he's seen his son crying over the daily abuse he suffers.

Mr. Iraola was interrupted by some mayo-slathered f-boi named Tom Burtell who yelled out "Why didn't you stay in Mexico?!".

S#!t got UGLY. Press play to check out what happened next…