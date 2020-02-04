Preciousness: The Simple Reason LeBron James Is Wearing Gianna Bryant’s Number For The All-Star Game
- By Bossip Staff
Why LeBron Chose To Wear Gianna Bryant’s Number For The All-Star Game
It should go without saying that the NBA and everyone involved has several tributes planned for Kobe and Gianna Bryant during this year’s All-Star weekend. One of the biggest includes Team Giannis wearing No. 24 jerseys to honor Kobe, while Team LeBron will wear No. 2 jerseys to pay homage to Gianna.
When he was asked why he decided to have his team wear Gianna’s number instead of Kobe’s, LeBron James gave a simple answer that put everything into perspective.
