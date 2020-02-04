Swirl Preciousness: Ashley Graham & Husband Justin Ervin Formally Introduce Their Baby Boy [Video]

Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin Introduce Their Baby Boy To The World

Last month, plus-size model Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child to the world.

Ashley has been collecting checks during her entire pregnancy, even showing out with her baby bump for her Swimsuits For All 2020 Campaign. The model has been an open book throughout her entire journey into motherhood, and today, she and her hubby introduced their brand new bundle of joy, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, to the world.

Graham uploaded a very special episode of her Pretty Big Deal podcast featuring Justin and Issac as her special guests.

During the episode, the couple talks about becoming new parents, having a home birth, Justin choosing the name back in high school, and body changes due to pregnancy. The conversation is a very open and honest dialogue worth checking out.

You can watch the entire episode below: