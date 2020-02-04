Happy #BHM! Terrific Tumbler Trinity Thomas Scores Perfect 10 In Gymnastics Routine [Video]

What a night for the Gators 🤩 ~R I V A L R Y win ✅

~Highest score in the nation ✅

~Sellout crowd ✅

~Perfection for @Gym_Trin ✅#GoGators pic.twitter.com/aLvhfKYpdR — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) January 25, 2020

In #BlackGirlMagic news…

Trinity Thomas Scores Perfect 10 In Gymnastics Routine [Video]

A University of Florida gymnast is going viral for nailing a gymnastics routine and getting a perfect score. Trinity Thomas, a sophomore, recently competed alongside her teammates against rival Louisiana State University (LSU) at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Thomas told Good Morning America that she was ecstatic after learning she got a perfect 10.

“It literally means everything because that’s what you’re working for, to get that perfect 10,” said Thomas.”And it’s not easy and takes a lot of dedication. I’ve been working to get that for so long.”

She almost landed TWO perfect scores that night after earning a 9.975 with her floor routine. Her other scores at the competition include (9.95) on the balance beam and all-around (39.725). She tied for second on the vault (9.90).

Thomas is SO good that she’s one of 11 members of the U.S. Senior National Team, which includes Simone Biles and she’s the only member of the team who is also a current collegiate gymnast. In 2018 she won the silver medal in the all-around at the Tokyo World Cup.

GO OFF, BLACK QUEEN!

We have a feeling we’re going to be seeing a LOT more of Trinity Thomas very, very soon.

