Bow Down, Flippers: Simone Biles Wins 21st Championship To Become Most Decorated Female Gymnast Of All Time

Simone Biles Is Most Decorated Female Gymnast Ever

Simone Biles is likely better at gymnastic than you are at tying your shoes. She’s just that good.

Henceforth, the balance beam queen shall be known as “Simone Biles, The Most Decorated Female Gymnast Of All Time”. It’s like A Tribe Called Quest, you say the whole thing.

According to CNN, Biles captured the GOAT title after winning her 21st championship in Stuttgart, Germany on Tuesday.

Of the 21 championship medals that the 22-year-old holds, 15 of them are gold which is also a record for World Championship medals.

The women of @USAGym win their 5th consecutive world team title 🥇@Simone_Biles claims her 21st world medal and breaks the female record for most world gymnastics championships medals 🙌#Stuttgart2019 pic.twitter.com/JPMvtMTNtU — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) October 8, 2019

Simone’s record could increase significantly after this weekend. Today she is competing in the Women’s All-Around Final and will take center stage for vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

We hope she wins them all! Congratulations!