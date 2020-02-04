Pay Up: 50 Cent Awarded An Extra $5K From Teairra Mari In Ongoing Court Battle

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty
50 Cent To Get An Extra $5,000 From Teairra Mari
50 Cent just scored an additional $5,000 from Teairra Mari in their ongoing court battle.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a Los Angeles judge ordered Mari to pay $5,295.50 in sanctions. The court also ordered that the reality star is required to hand over financial records to 50 in an effort to help him collect on the $30,000 she already owes him in attorney fees.
50 Cent filed documents earlier this month accusing The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star of refusing to turn over her bank records or details of her VH1 paychecks. The rapper accused Mari of dragging her feet and missing deadlines throughout this case.
Now, Fif is trying to figure out where Mari’s property and assets are located because he wants to seize the money to collect on the $39,000 she now owes him.
In court docs, 50 claimed the following:
“To date, Mari has failed to pay a single dime to Jackson in satisfaction of the Judgment despite earning over $100,000 this past year. Her previous claims under oath that she is “broke” no longer ring true, and it is more clear than ever that she has no intention of paying her debts.”
Back in 2018, Teairra Mari sued 50 Cent for reposting a a sexually graphic video of her onto his Instagram account. Fif denied all the allegations, saying by the time he reposted the image, it was already all over the internet. A judge sided with him and awarded 50 Cent $30,000 in attorney fees.
