It’s BOSSIP’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide!!

Check Out BOSSIP’s Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

If you’re looking for the perfect Valentine – or Galentine’s Day gift – look no further. We’ve curated a list of must-have gifts that will show your loved one just how much they mean to you.

Our Valentine’s Day gift guide is chock full of delicious, stylish and unique gifts for her, him and of course – you. Whether you’re looking for something practical or luxe, we’ve got you covered.

Check out our picks:

Puma

We love these kicks from Puma’s SS20 collection. The Men’s Hybrid Ozone running sneakers will keep your loved one comfortable and looking cool.

The sneaker brand also has a new line of women’s athleisure, and the splatter print shirt and tights are a can’t-miss for your sporty bae. The brand’s anorak in black and gold is another standout.

Blue Nun

This sparkling wine from Blue Nun has real gold flakes in it – a chic way to spice up a romantic evening.

Mama Lé Collection

Your pregnant Valentine will be glowing from the inside out with the Mama Le Collection from Spa Le La. Specially formulated for expecting moms to be, the set includes a “Lil Helper” Papaya Enzyme Scrub, “Dreamsicle” cleanser, “Mama’s Miracle” oxygen serum, “Sun Smoothie” sunscreen and “Night, Night” crème. And if you’re in Southern California, be sure to stop by Spa Le La’s Studio City HQ, where they offer complimentary childcare to moms while they get pampered.