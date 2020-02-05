Hate It Or Love It? TWA Beauty Tia Mowry Models A New Pixie Cut

Hate It Or Love It? Tia Mowry’s New Pixie Cut

Tia Mowry is having some fun with her hair and her followers say they love it! The 41-year-old recently revealed she’s chopped off all of her hair. Tia went from huge, curly natural hair to a sleek pixie cut. In regards to deciding to chop it off in her own words, Tia says “it was time!”

Just yesterday, Tia was spotted out on visiting “Build” in NYC and wearing her new and fabulous tresses. Her hair looked sleek and chic for the occasion. What do YOU think of Tia’s new look?

Hit the flip for more of Tia and her new cut.