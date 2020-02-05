Up, Up To The Sky: Shaq Hilariously Dry Snitches On Aaron Gordon For Appearing High As Giraffe A$$ On TV
- By Bossip Staff
Shaq Cracks Shady Jokes About Aaron Gordon Looking High On Live Television
The conversation on the NBA on TNT pregame show was elevated last night when Orlando Magic high-flyer Aaron Gordon appeared via satellite.
At one point during the interview, Shaquille O’Neal took notice of Aaron’s…loose demeanor and lazy eyes and just couldn’t help himself from addressing the tightly-rolled elephant in the room…
L M F A O! Damn, Shaq! Let the man live!
