CHilling Confession: Cynthia Bailey’s Fiancé Mike Hill Admitted To Cheating On BOTH His Ex-Wives

Cynthia Bailey’s Fiancé Mike Hill Admitted To Cheating On BOTH His Ex-Wives

The future Mrs. Mike Hill is known for keeping things CHill when it comes to her fiance, but should Cynthia Bailey be worried? That’s the question that’s being asked after a new RHOA teaser showed Cynthia’s hubby to be Mike Hill admitting to cheating in both of his previous marriages.

According to Mike, he’s grown and matured and he’s grateful that he and Cynthia met when they did. The couple, of course, met on The Steve Harvey show when the talk show host brought eligible bachelors onboard to meet Cynthia.

“We caught each other at the right time, because if she would have met me three years ago, it was a different life,” he said. “Two years ago was kind of finding [myself], in the process, but when I started writing the book and I got all that stuff off my chest, I realized some of the things I’ve done in the past have led to me doing some of the things I’m doing presently to women. But at the same time, it’s important for me too because I do have daughters, to reveal some of these things. I’ve already told them. I’ve been open about that with them because they’re older. Their moms, I have apologized to them for the things and transgressions I made in the past, and now I’m just trying to do it the right way this time.”

Still, while Cynthia seemingly appreciated his honesty, she admitted in a confessional that she was put off by Mike’s history of infidelity.

“I think I’m getting Mike at the best time in his life right now, but he has cheated on his wives before me,” she said. “What makes me different?”

Y I K E S. Cynthia makes a valid point, wouldn’t it make you pause to hear that your future spouse had a history of cheating?

Mike Hill previously told our sister site MadameNoire that things would be different with the RHOA star than in his previous unions because he “truly wanted to be married this time around.” He also confessed that he “wasn’t a good person” in those marriages.

“I learned from my two previous marriages that I wasn’t whole. I wasn’t a good person in my previous two marriages,” he said at the time. “People have this image of me being on television and think I’m square or kind of corny, but people who know me know the type of person I used to be. I wasn’t a bad person, but I did bad things. It’s going to be in my book, Open Mike. Infidelity was rampant in my first and second marriage. It cost me my second one but there were a bunch of other details involved in that. At the same time, I know who I am now. I know that I’ve grown. I know that I’ve matured. I know that I’m ready to be in a relationship with somebody like Cynthia Bailey and before I wasn’t ready to be married. I got married for whatever reason I got married, but now I am marrying Cynthia Bailey because I’m whole, she’s whole, and it’s something I want to do.” “We’ll be perfect and by the grace of God, He’ll be watching over our relationship,” he added. “If it’s built on that rock and that platform, I know it’s going to be fine.”

He also denied feeling pressure to propose to an admittedly “thirsty” Cynthia.

“[…] There was no pressure whatsoever. Getting married to Cynthia is absolutely everything I’ve wanted to do. I never thought I would do it again. If you would have asked me three years ago, I would have been like “Hell no I’m not getting married again!” he told MadameNoire. “First of all I can’t afford it! Secondly I don’t want to do it no more because marriage doesn’t work for me.” But I wasn’t ready. I did a lot of things in my past that I’m not proud of. I made a lot of mistakes in my past, but getting married to Cynthia is not one of them.”

Okay Mr. Hill, we’re rooting for you two! Don’t let us down…

What do YOU think about Mike Hill’s cheating confession???