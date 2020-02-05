Anything For Clout: Aspiring Rapper Charged For Coronavirus Prank On Plane, Forced Flight To Turn Around  

Instagrammer Charged After Coronavirus Plane Prank Goes Wrong

In today’s edition of “when doing it for the ‘gram goes wrong”, 28-year old James Potok, an aspiring Soundcloud rapper from Canada, has been charged with mischief and breach of recognizance after proclaiming to fellow plane passengers that he was infected with the Coronavirus — which caused the WestJet flight (headed to Montego Bay from Toronto) to turn around.

Toronto City News:

The WestJet flight, headed to Montego Bay, departed Toronto around 10 a.m. Monday and was about halfway there when the man reportedly stood up and told crew and passengers he had coronavirus. The pilot radioed back and returned the flight to Toronto Pearson Airport. The plane landed at around 2:10 p.m. and the man was assessed by medical staff and deemed symptom free. He was then arrested.

Potock is an Instagrammer who’s clearly thirsty for fame. After his arrest, he told Global News:

“About mid-way through the flight I stood up, pulled my video camera out – I was going to post it to Instagram, send it to 6ixbuzz so it goes viral.I looked around, I said ‘can I get everybody’s attention please’ and … I followed up by saying, word-for-word, I said ‘I just came back from Hunan province, the capital of the coronavirus…I’m not feeling too well. Thank you.”

James Potok claims his intention was to create a viral video when he suggested on a flight to Jamaica that he may be sick with the new coronavirus. https://t.co/nMHsJDQbDT pic.twitter.com/2prE8Dx7Xk — CBC News (@CBCNews) February 5, 2020

Unfortunately for him, no one laughed at his dangerous plane prank.

“It would be something else if I said hey guys I have a bomb strapped to me … I have a weapon on me … people blew it out of proportion. To me it was simply a joke.”

Potock is scheduled to appear in court on March 9th. SMH, they do ANYTHING for clout.