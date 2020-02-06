Rumor Control: Did Yandy Smith REALLY Boot Her Foster Child To Make Room For Federally Freed Mendeecees?

Yandy Confirms Whether Or Not Infinity Moved Out

“Love and Hip Hop” fans are wondering where Infinity, the teenager Yandy Smith fostered is residing at after Mendeecees came home from prison last week. On the show, Yandy revealed that the powers that be informed her that her ex-federal convict hubby and her foster child could not legally live under the same roof.

Since Mendeecees was released Infinity has been missing from Yandy’s photos. Mendeecees also posted this family photo yesterday without the teen and fans asked, “Where is Infinity?!”

Fans wrote in Mendeecees’ comments, “Where is her adopted daughter? I hope she doesn’t get pushed aside now that he’s home.”

Another person said, “So Yandy booted the little girl 😕.”

